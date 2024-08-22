Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,100. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $227.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

