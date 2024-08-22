CRH plc (LON:CRH) Announces $0.35 Dividend

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRH stock opened at GBX 6,706 ($87.14) on Thursday. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 4,225 ($54.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,976 ($90.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24. The stock has a market cap of £45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,295.99.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

