CRH plc (LON:CRH) Announces $0.35 Dividend

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRH Trading Up 1.5 %

CRH stock opened at GBX 6,706 ($87.14) on Thursday. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 4,225 ($54.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,976 ($90.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24. The stock has a market cap of £45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,295.99.

CRH Company Profile

Read More

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

