Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.61 ($0.05), with a volume of 55000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.72 ($0.05).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

