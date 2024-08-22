crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 81,521,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,521,843 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 80,035,260.90883555. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99906285 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $8,081,127.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

