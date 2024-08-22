crvUSD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.37 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. crvUSD has a total market cap of $80.37 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 80,446,387 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 81,052,230.45479703. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99855824 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $10,278,436.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

