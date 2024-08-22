CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,104.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $21,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,376,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,158.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSP by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

