Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.92

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $303.92 and last traded at $303.07, with a volume of 43760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.26 and a 200-day moving average of $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.