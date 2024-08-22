CVS Health’s (CVS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.24.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,653,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.