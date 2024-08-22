CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells $17,094.54 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $17,094.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,851 shares in the company, valued at $809,156.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

