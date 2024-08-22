DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) COO Sells $1,431,136.17 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DaVita Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $150.61 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,076,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

