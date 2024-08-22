Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,040.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

DECK opened at $957.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $929.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $911.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

