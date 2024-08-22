DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.50

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00081342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007787 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 303.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.