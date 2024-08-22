Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.60.

Shares of DFY stock traded down C$1.24 on Thursday, hitting C$49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 54,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,913. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.83. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.65.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

