Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on DFY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Trading Down 2.5 %
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.