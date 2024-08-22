Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.30

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.
Derwent London Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
