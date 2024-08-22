DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $235.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $236.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average is $202.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

