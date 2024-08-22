Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. The stock has a market cap of $448.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

