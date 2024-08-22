Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 35,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 37,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

