Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.50 at Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.88.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$294.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.96.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

