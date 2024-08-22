DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $20.23. DXC Technology shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 8,746 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

