Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 986,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 719,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 293,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 552,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 75,553 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $924.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

