Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 377.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
