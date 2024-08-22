Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 377.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Free Report ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Edesa Biotech worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

