Edward Kolodzieski Sells 12,155 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,326.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.87.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
