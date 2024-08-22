Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 50%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 185,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 332,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.