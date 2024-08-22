Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
