Electrovaya Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

ELVA stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya makes up about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

