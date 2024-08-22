Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 159.80 ($2.08), with a volume of 287900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.06 ($2.08).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($682,172.56). Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
