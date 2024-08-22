ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.55 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ELIS has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $10.55 million and $57,318.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,415.60 or 1.00064676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05122238 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57,959.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

