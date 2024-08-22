Elser Financial Planning Inc Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

