Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Emeren Group Price Performance

NYSE:SOL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOL

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.