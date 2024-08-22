Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.21. 3,540,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,491,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

EXK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after buying an additional 13,657,121 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,452,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

