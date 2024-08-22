Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Hits $200.52 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $200.52 or 0.00331523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.04 billion and approximately $351,290.20 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.56734388 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $346,918.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

