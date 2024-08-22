Energi (NRG) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $869,407.69 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00040640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,944,519 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.