Energi Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $800,216.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00038419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,930,087 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

