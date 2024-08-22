ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of E stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ENI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

