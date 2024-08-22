Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 351,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 94,287 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $26,282.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $98,632. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

