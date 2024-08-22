Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BRFH opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

