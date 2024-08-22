Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

EverQuote stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,801 shares of company stock worth $3,632,513. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

