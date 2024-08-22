Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.13.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.