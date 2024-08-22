Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 34.7%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 34.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 15,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 21,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Evercel Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About Evercel
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evercel
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.