Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 34.7%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 34.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 15,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 21,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Evercel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

About Evercel

(Get Free Report)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.