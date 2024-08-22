Evercore ISI Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $795.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $774.00 to $795.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $724.75 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

