F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

