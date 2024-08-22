Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 222858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.21.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.