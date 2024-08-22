Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,905 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 131,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

