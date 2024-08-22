Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.83. 41,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

