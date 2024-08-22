Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $564.68. 865,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,547. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.82 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

