Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,759. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

