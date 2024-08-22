Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 134.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,138.16. 269,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,073.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,061.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

