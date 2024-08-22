Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $14,838,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,744,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. 1,907,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,497. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

