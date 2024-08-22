Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

