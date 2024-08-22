Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 60,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.